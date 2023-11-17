Kelleher Financial Advisors Buys 20,940 Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Kelleher Financial Advisors raised its stake in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 133.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,940 shares during the period. Kelleher Financial Advisors’ holdings in Enovix were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENVX. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enovix by 722.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovix during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Enovix by 141.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enovix during the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENVX shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Enovix from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen downgraded Enovix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Enovix from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

Enovix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENVX opened at $11.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Enovix Co. has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $23.90.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

