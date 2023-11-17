Kelleher Financial Advisors Buys Shares of 14,651 SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SLR Investment in the first quarter worth $197,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 140.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 18,660 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 38.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 20,529 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 302,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 15.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLRC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet raised SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SLR Investment from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. B. Riley began coverage on SLR Investment in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SLR Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

SLR Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $813.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. SLR Investment Corp. has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $16.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.69.

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.00%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is currently 123.31%.

Insider Activity at SLR Investment

In other SLR Investment news, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $300,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 163,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,471.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other SLR Investment news, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $300,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 163,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,471.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 14,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.04 per share, for a total transaction of $217,207.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 197,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,746.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 54,442 shares of company stock worth $818,108. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SLR Investment

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

