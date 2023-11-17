Kelleher Financial Advisors Grows Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Kelleher Financial Advisors lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Kelleher Financial Advisors’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,228,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $962,711,000 after buying an additional 259,855 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 325.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,369 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $630,466,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $650,552,000 after purchasing an additional 282,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $607,393,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD opened at $245.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.99. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

