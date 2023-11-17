Kelleher Financial Advisors Has $321,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kelleher Financial Advisors grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,597 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Kelleher Financial Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 346,034 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,894,000 after purchasing an additional 19,882 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in Walt Disney by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,077 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 46,288 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.30.

NYSE DIS opened at $95.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $174.12 billion, a PE ratio of 73.84, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.69 and a 200-day moving average of $87.36.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

