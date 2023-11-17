Kelleher Financial Advisors Has $555,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kelleher Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,729 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3,944.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $62,297,000 after buying an additional 2,362,835 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 80,219 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 137,737 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,122,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 414,334 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,409,000 after buying an additional 22,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ stock opened at $36.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.44 and a 200-day moving average of $34.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.