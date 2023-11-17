Kelleher Financial Advisors Purchases 5,325 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kelleher Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 0.9% of Kelleher Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Kelleher Financial Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 98,197.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,468,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,456,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,384,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,171,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,132 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Pfizer by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,932,423,000 after buying an additional 19,602,359 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,852,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,472,433,000 after buying an additional 577,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.93 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.34. The company has a market cap of $168.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

