Kelleher Financial Advisors Purchases Shares of 10,146 Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 689,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after buying an additional 48,520 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 408,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 40.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $14.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day moving average is $13.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GBDC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

(Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

