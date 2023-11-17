Kelleher Financial Advisors Purchases Shares of 10,146 Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 689,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after buying an additional 48,520 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 408,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 40.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Golub Capital BDC Price Performance
NASDAQ GBDC opened at $14.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day moving average is $13.96.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Research Report on GBDC
Golub Capital BDC Profile
Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Golub Capital BDC
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Williams-Sonoma is a steal for buy-and-hold investors
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- A closer look at Warren Buffett’s latest surprise purchase
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- GE stock surges to six-year high: What’s behind the move?
Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.