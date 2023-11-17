Kelleher Financial Advisors Sells 500 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Kelleher Financial Advisors reduced its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors’ holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 10.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 7.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 251.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 210,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,637,000 after purchasing an additional 150,665 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,615,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 68.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLDR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.77.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $132.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.79 and its 200 day moving average is $128.36. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.39 and a 1 year high of $156.85.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

