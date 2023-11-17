Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Short Interest Update

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the October 15th total of 26,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kenon

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEN. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Kenon by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,153 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Kenon by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 107,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 63,374 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Kenon by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,296,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,838,000 after purchasing an additional 27,294 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Kenon during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Kenon by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 40,690 shares during the period. 14.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenon Stock Performance

Shares of KEN stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.11. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Kenon has a 12-month low of $17.64 and a 12-month high of $38.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kenon ( NYSE:KEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kenon had a negative return on equity of 25.19% and a negative net margin of 101.51%. The business had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Kenon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

