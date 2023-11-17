Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

KDP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ KDP opened at $31.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $38.94.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at $564,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $211,147.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,967.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 72,050 shares of company stock worth $2,240,048. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Keurig Dr Pepper

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KDP. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Stories

