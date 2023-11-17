KeyCorp Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Frontdoor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 15th. KeyCorp analyst S. Segura now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Frontdoor’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share.

FTDR has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Frontdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Frontdoor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Frontdoor Stock Performance

Shares of Frontdoor stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day moving average of $32.08. Frontdoor has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $38.97.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.98 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 162.33% and a net margin of 9.75%. Frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Frontdoor news, SVP Jeffrey Fiarman sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $57,065.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,419 shares in the company, valued at $603,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontdoor

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 7.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 1.3% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 24,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

