Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KEYS. TheStreet downgraded Keysight Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Keysight Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $146.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keysight Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $175.73.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $132.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.14 and its 200-day moving average is $145.76. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 20.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.