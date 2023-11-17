Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Position Lowered by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,961 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 100.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI opened at $16.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 102.73%.

KMI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

