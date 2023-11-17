Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Short Interest Up 12.7% in October

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the October 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Kingstone Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ KINS opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kingstone Companies has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1.53.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kingstone Companies stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 90,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Kingstone Companies as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.