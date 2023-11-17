Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Trading Down 3%

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) fell 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $360.05 and last traded at $360.51. 67,939 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 162,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $371.85.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.14.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $401.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $373.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.38. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $377.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.79%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total transaction of $1,373,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,145,067.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.60, for a total transaction of $621,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,708,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total transaction of $1,373,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,145,067.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,695 shares of company stock valued at $3,582,859. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 127.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

