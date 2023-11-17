Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KRG. Raymond James lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $20.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.12, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 564.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

