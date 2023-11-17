Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,266,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,689 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.65% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $237,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 13,808 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on KNX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.19.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $51.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.73 and a 1-year high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

