Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Holdings Raised by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,456,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,882 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.09% of Kornit Digital worth $130,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 357.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the third quarter worth about $39,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 226.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kornit Digital from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kornit Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Kornit Digital Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.72. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.