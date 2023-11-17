Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.46.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KOS. Bank of America upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.70 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised Kosmos Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $9.40 to $9.80 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of KOS opened at $6.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average is $6.85. Kosmos Energy has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $8.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.62.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $526.55 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 38.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kosmos Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,845,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,272,000 after buying an additional 128,887 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth $159,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

See Also

