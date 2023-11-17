KraneShares Electrification Metals Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMET) Stock Holdings Increased by Corrado Advisors LLC

Corrado Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KraneShares Electrification Metals Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMET – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC owned 8.73% of KraneShares Electrification Metals Strategy ETF worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Electrification Metals Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in KraneShares Electrification Metals Strategy ETF by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 16,847 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in KraneShares Electrification Metals Strategy ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 751,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in KraneShares Electrification Metals Strategy ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter.

Get KraneShares Electrification Metals Strategy ETF alerts:

KraneShares Electrification Metals Strategy ETF Price Performance

KMET stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. KraneShares Electrification Metals Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.56.

About KraneShares Electrification Metals Strategy ETF

The KraneShares Electrification Metals Strategy ETF (KMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Electrification Metals index. The fund tracks an index composed of futures contracts on metals that are involved in the clean energy transition. The portfolio composition and weighting are determined based on projected supply and demand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Electrification Metals Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Electrification Metals Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.