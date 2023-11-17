Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on January 9th

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 13.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 35.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kulicke and Soffa Industries to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Up 4.7 %

KLIC stock opened at $48.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47 and a beta of 1.41. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a twelve month low of $40.20 and a twelve month high of $60.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $202.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.17 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KLIC. Craig Hallum lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Insider Buying and Selling at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 4,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $199,625.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $958,487.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 4,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $199,625.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $958,487.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $1,413,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,556,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 12.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter worth $602,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 10,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.