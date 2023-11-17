KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported -0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.05, reports. The company had revenue of 3.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.75 million. KULR Technology Group had a negative net margin of 246.61% and a negative return on equity of 392.55%.

KULR Technology Group Stock Down 12.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:KULR opened at 0.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of 1.01. KULR Technology Group has a one year low of 0.28 and a one year high of 1.96.

Get KULR Technology Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at KULR Technology Group

In other news, CEO Michael Mo bought 428,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 0.35 per share, for a total transaction of 149,999.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,155,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 7,404,288.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KULR Technology Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in KULR Technology Group by 853.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 307,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 275,193 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in KULR Technology Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,834,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after buying an additional 100,122 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in KULR Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in KULR Technology Group by 180.0% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 67,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on KULR Technology Group from $2.50 to $1.30 in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KULR Technology Group

About KULR Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KULR Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KULR Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.