KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported -0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.05, reports. The company had revenue of 3.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.75 million. KULR Technology Group had a negative net margin of 246.61% and a negative return on equity of 392.55%.
KULR Technology Group Stock Down 12.6 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:KULR opened at 0.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of 1.01. KULR Technology Group has a one year low of 0.28 and a one year high of 1.96.
In other news, CEO Michael Mo bought 428,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 0.35 per share, for a total transaction of 149,999.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,155,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 7,404,288.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.22% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on KULR Technology Group from $2.50 to $1.30 in a research note on Monday, September 18th.
KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.
