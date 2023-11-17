Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) PT Lowered to $24.00

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

KYMR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $58.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $85.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated a market perform rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.30.

Shares of KYMR opened at $18.01 on Monday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $39.85. The company has a market cap of $999.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average of $20.77.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 216,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.64 per share, with a total value of $2,518,965.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,552,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,708,841.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

