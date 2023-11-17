L Catterton Asia Acquisition (NASDAQ:LCAA) Releases Earnings Results

L Catterton Asia Acquisition (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, reports.

Shares of NASDAQ LCAA opened at $10.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $310.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.31 and a beta of 0.01. L Catterton Asia Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average is $10.53.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LCAA. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $792,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 31,558 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $846,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $849,000. 65.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring business in the consumer technology sectors in Asia.

