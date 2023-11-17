Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Lam Research by 97,796.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,274,197,000 after purchasing an additional 130,958,702 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,018.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,507,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,077,000 after buying an additional 3,193,985 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $913,330,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $619,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $660.00.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $689.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $397.06 and a 52 week high of $726.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $632.68 and a 200-day moving average of $630.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.67, for a total transaction of $1,276,131.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,841,999.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.67, for a total value of $1,276,131.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,841,999.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,572 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,182. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

