Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Major Shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen Sells 103,850 Shares

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen sold 103,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $1,389,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,751,734 shares in the company, valued at $277,658,200.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Thursday, November 16th, Alberta Lp Wengen sold 5,600 shares of Laureate Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $74,200.00.

NASDAQ LAUR opened at $13.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.13. Laureate Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $14.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Laureate Education by 32.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,095,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,823,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,126,000 after buying an additional 402,265 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,900,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,165,000 after buying an additional 4,858,080 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 7,125,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,475,000 after buying an additional 531,670 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,895,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,368,000 after acquiring an additional 180,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LAUR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Laureate Education from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Laureate Education in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

