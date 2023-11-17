Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Down to $5.76

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.76, but opened at $5.55. Lavoro shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 1,245 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lavoro in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Lavoro Stock Up 3.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average is $5.92.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lavoro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lavoro in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lavoro during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lavoro during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lavoro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Lavoro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

About Lavoro

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

