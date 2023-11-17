Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 22.00%.

Lenovo Group Stock Performance

Shares of Lenovo Group stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. Lenovo Group has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $25.25. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Nomura upgraded Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

