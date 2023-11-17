Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Downgraded by Chardan Capital to “Neutral”

Chardan Capital cut shares of Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Li-Cycle from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Li-Cycle has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of NYSE LICY opened at $0.65 on Thursday. Li-Cycle has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $6.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Li-Cycle will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Li-Cycle by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Li-Cycle by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Li-Cycle by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Li-Cycle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 190,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Li-Cycle by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

