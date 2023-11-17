LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
LightInTheBox Trading Up 2.3 %
LightInTheBox stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. LightInTheBox has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 15th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 72.87%. The firm had revenue of $191.77 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
LightInTheBox Company Profile
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than LightInTheBox
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Williams-Sonoma is a steal for buy-and-hold investors
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- A closer look at Warren Buffett’s latest surprise purchase
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- GE stock surges to six-year high: What’s behind the move?
Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.