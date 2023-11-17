LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

LightInTheBox Trading Up 2.3 %

LightInTheBox stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. LightInTheBox has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29.

Get LightInTheBox alerts:

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 15th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 72.87%. The firm had revenue of $191.77 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LightInTheBox Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in LightInTheBox in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in LightInTheBox by 1.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in LightInTheBox by 28.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the period. 7.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.