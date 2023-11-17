Liontrust Asset Management PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 22 (LON:LIO)

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share on Friday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Liontrust Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock opened at GBX 601.75 ($7.39) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £390.78 million, a PE ratio of 943.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 579.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 666.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Liontrust Asset Management has a 12 month low of GBX 519 ($6.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,300 ($15.96).

Liontrust Asset Management Company Profile

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

