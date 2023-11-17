LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Trading Down 0.3 %

LIQT opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59. LiqTech International has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $4.66.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiqTech International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in LiqTech International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LiqTech International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in LiqTech International by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 125,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.62% of the company’s stock.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.