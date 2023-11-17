LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LL Flooring Stock Performance

Shares of LL Flooring stock opened at $3.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.07. LL Flooring has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $7.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get LL Flooring alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LL Flooring

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of LL Flooring by 15.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of LL Flooring by 17.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 184,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LL Flooring by 186.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 219,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 142,894 shares in the last quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LL Flooring in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LL Flooring by 17.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 91,865 shares in the last quarter. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LL Flooring

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LL Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LL Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.