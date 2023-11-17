LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (SCD) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 23rd

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.

LMP Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SCD opened at $12.67 on Friday. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $13.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.50.

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCD. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $400,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 91,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 27,923 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 12,037 shares during the period.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

