LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (SCD) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 23rd

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.
LMP Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE SCD opened at $12.67 on Friday. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $13.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.50.
About LMP Capital and Income Fund
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
