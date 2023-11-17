Loews (NYSE:L) Price Target Cut to $170.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Loews (NYSE:L – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $174.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Loews in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $67.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.80. Loews has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $67.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.28%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $35,096.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,292 shares in the company, valued at $205,947.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total value of $35,096.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,292 shares in the company, valued at $205,947.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan C. Locker acquired 15,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,712.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,712.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Loews by 5.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,795,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $878,550,000 after acquiring an additional 699,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Loews by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,427,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $500,435,000 after acquiring an additional 88,821 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth $420,569,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Loews by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,064,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,292,000 after acquiring an additional 51,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Loews by 0.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,255,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,092,000 after acquiring an additional 20,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

