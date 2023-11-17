Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LOMA opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.39. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOMA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,796,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 19.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

