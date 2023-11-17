Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LOW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $242.32.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE LOW opened at $202.28 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $237.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.47 and a 200-day moving average of $213.21. The company has a market cap of $116.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.