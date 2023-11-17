Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) Short Interest Down 7.3% in October

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the October 15th total of 20,720,000 shares. Currently, 15.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 764,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.1 days.

Lyell Immunopharma Price Performance

NASDAQ LYEL opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average is $2.40. Lyell Immunopharma has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $4.54.

Institutional Trading of Lyell Immunopharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lyell Immunopharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

About Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in developing T-cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. It develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c-Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T-cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi-R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim-R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

See Also

