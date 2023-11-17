Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.

Macarthur Minerals stock opened at C$0.14 on Friday. Macarthur Minerals has a one year low of C$0.12 and a one year high of C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 3.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.17. The company has a market cap of C$23.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.24.

Macarthur Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties. It primarily explores for gold, lithium, iron ore, and nickel deposits. The company holds interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; two exploration project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia targeting iron ore; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada, the United States.

