Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.
Macarthur Minerals Price Performance
Macarthur Minerals stock opened at C$0.14 on Friday. Macarthur Minerals has a one year low of C$0.12 and a one year high of C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 3.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.17. The company has a market cap of C$23.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.24.
Macarthur Minerals Company Profile
