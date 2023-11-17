Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Short Interest Down 5.9% in October

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,200 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the October 15th total of 148,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

NASDAQ MCBC opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $336.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $9.20. Macatawa Bank has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.90 million. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 35.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Macatawa Bank will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This is a boost from Macatawa Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCBC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Macatawa Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 332.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 3,477.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 1,239.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 17.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. 41.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Macatawa Bank in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Macatawa Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

