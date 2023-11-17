MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,325,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,177 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 2.26% of MAG Silver worth $25,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,340,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,050,000 after buying an additional 5,409,886 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 865,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,520,000 after buying an additional 440,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 849,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,741,000 after buying an additional 420,757 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,562,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 449.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 227,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 185,792 shares during the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on MAG shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.39.

MAG Silver Trading Up 2.6 %

MAG stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.11. MAG Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $17.02.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

MAG Silver Profile

(Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.