Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) PT Raised to C$13.50 at TD Securities

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Magellan Aerospace Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSE:MAL opened at C$8.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$466.83 million, a P/E ratio of -42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.82. Magellan Aerospace has a 52-week low of C$6.76 and a 52-week high of C$10.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.69.

Magellan Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Magellan Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.63%.

About Magellan Aerospace

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engineers and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It offers aero engine products, such as laser welded honeycomb and filament wound tubes, engine frames, frames, compressor components, bypass ducts, hot section components, and aeroengine and helicopter drive shafts, as well as other flight safety critical machined components, including discs, seals, and spacers; and aerostructures comprising landing gear systems, wing ribs, spars and skins, bulkheads and fuselage components, tailcone assemblies, composite wing and fairing structures, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, plug and nozzle, exhaust systems, crown modules, and vane boxes and transition ducts.

