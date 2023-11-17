Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Maiden Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MHLD opened at $1.65 on Monday. Maiden has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith A. Thomas sold 26,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $49,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,294.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maiden

Maiden Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Maiden during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Maiden in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Maiden by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 410,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maiden during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maiden in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 20.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

