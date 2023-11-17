Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.
Maiden Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ MHLD opened at $1.65 on Monday. Maiden has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.27.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Keith A. Thomas sold 26,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $49,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,294.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maiden
Maiden Company Profile
Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.
