Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 2,789.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,264 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,794 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Manhattan Associates worth $20,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,461,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,455,000 after acquiring an additional 888,755 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,738,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $424,025,000 after acquiring an additional 95,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,393,000 after acquiring an additional 35,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 302.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,361,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,285 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,280,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,262,000 after acquiring an additional 31,104 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 2,179 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $439,896.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,835.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,302 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

MANH opened at $221.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.69. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.43 and a 1-year high of $224.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.81 and a beta of 1.51.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 84.06%. The business had revenue of $238.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.33 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MANH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.33.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

