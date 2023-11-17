Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mannatech Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ MTEX opened at $9.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.58. Mannatech has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $24.10.

Get Mannatech alerts:

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.55 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 59.58% and a negative net margin of 5.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mannatech Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Mannatech, Incorporated ( NASDAQ:MTEX Free Report ) by 167.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.08% of Mannatech worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.