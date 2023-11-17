Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mannatech Stock Up 2.8 %
NASDAQ MTEX opened at $9.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.58. Mannatech has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $24.10.
Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.55 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 59.58% and a negative net margin of 5.62%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Mannatech Company Profile
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mannatech
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Williams-Sonoma is a steal for buy-and-hold investors
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- A closer look at Warren Buffett’s latest surprise purchase
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- GE stock surges to six-year high: What’s behind the move?
Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.