Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,815,000 after acquiring an additional 85,809 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,281,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $846,968,000 after buying an additional 821,891 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,904,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $455,307,000 after purchasing an additional 29,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $453,190,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on MPC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $146.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $159.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.57.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

