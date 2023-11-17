Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Price Performance

Marchex stock opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.15. Marchex has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $2.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Marchex alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marchex by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Marchex by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Marchex in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marchex by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marchex by 11.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 30,972 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.