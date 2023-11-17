Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK) to Issue GBX 0.30 Dividend

Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Marks Electrical Group Stock Up 0.1 %

MRK stock opened at GBX 91.60 ($1.12) on Friday. Marks Electrical Group has a twelve month low of GBX 72 ($0.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 110 ($1.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 97.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 95. The firm has a market capitalization of £96.13 million, a PE ratio of 1,830.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 123 ($1.51) target price on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a report on Thursday.

Marks Electrical Group Company Profile

Marks Electrical Group PLC operates as an electrical retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells, delivers, and installs domestic electrical appliances, consumer electronics, and warranty products. The company was formerly known as Marks Electrical Holding Limited and changed its name to Marks Electrical Group PLC in October 2021.

