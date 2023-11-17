Marpai’s (MRAI) Hold Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.
Marpai Stock Up 58.1 %
Marpai stock opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1.51. Marpai has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $13.60.
In other Marpai news, CEO Edmundo Gonzalez purchased 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $32,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,047 shares in the company, valued at $203,316.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Marpai, Inc, a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, bill review and cost containment services.
