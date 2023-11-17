Marpai’s (MRAI) Hold Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Marpai Stock Up 58.1 %

Marpai stock opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1.51. Marpai has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $13.60.

Insider Activity at Marpai

In other Marpai news, CEO Edmundo Gonzalez purchased 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $32,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,047 shares in the company, valued at $203,316.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marpai

Marpai Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marpai stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Marpai, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MRAI Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.08% of Marpai at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

Marpai, Inc, a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, bill review and cost containment services.

