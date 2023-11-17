Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a positive rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an equal weight rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.58.

Marqeta Stock Down 2.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marqeta

Shares of Marqeta stock opened at $5.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.72. Marqeta has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Marqeta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

